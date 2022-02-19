Short Interest in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Declines By 17.0%

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,464 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,995,000 after buying an additional 293,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,182,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,183,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 688,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,398,000 after buying an additional 139,372 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

BLKB stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,228.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.