Short Interest in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Drops By 15.7%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 175,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in Broadway Financial by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 397,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadway Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Broadway Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 24,237 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Broadway Financial by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadway Financial in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $1.67 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.92.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

