Short Interest in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Declines By 15.1%

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

COF traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.96. 3,158,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $116.67 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.16. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

