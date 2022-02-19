Short Interest in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Increases By 32.2%

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $8,320,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter worth about $5,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 465,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CMCT stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $175.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.54. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $13.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is currently -19.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

