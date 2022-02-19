Short Interest in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Increases By 31.9%

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 949,800 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the January 15th total of 720,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXP. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.46.

EXP stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.45. The company had a trading volume of 356,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,004. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $120.46 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.75 and a 200 day moving average of $150.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,367,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

