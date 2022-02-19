Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Decreases By 17.4%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELTK opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of -2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

ELTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eltek in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

