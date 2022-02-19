Short Interest in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Drops By 21.0%

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,500 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 907,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens began coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $26.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Foundation has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.31.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

