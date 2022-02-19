Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Declines By 16.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $69.30 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $83.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.44.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.
