Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Declines By 16.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $69.30 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $83.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

