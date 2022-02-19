Short Interest in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Decreases By 19.3%

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

FSK opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

