Short Interest in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Drops By 15.5%

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 9,530,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE GSK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,177,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $115.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,408 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,948,000 after buying an additional 3,262,100 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,034 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 481.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.