Short Interest in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Rises By 28.3%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Interlink Electronics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.99. 2,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,718. Interlink Electronics has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

