Short Interest in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Drops By 17.9%

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHIT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 97.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 44.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:IHIT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 24,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,432. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $10.11.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
