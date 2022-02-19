Short Interest in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Declines By 22.1%

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 11,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.77.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

NYSE:INVH opened at $38.62 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 85.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 195.56%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,639 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,721,000 after acquiring an additional 531,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,503,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,593,000 after acquiring an additional 706,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after buying an additional 2,065,102 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.