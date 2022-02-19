Short Interest in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Expands By 27.2%

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

IRMD stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $54.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $583.78 million, a PE ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 0.90.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 9,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $474,127.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $403,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,168 shares of company stock worth $9,787,467. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IRadimed by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 187,953 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 4th quarter worth about $5,915,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 4th quarter worth about $3,223,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,164,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

