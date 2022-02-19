Short Interest in IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) Drops By 17.3%

IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 486,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 588,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 201,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

ISO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on IsoPlexis in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on IsoPlexis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 54,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,243. IsoPlexis has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.20.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

