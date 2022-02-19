Short Interest in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Drops By 17.0%

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,500 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 744,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NantHealth in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. 65,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,776. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $89.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.75. NantHealth has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.84.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

