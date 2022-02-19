Short Interest in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Drops By 21.9%

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 55,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
Natural Gas Services Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. 13,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,558. The company has a market capitalization of $152.56 million, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $12.97.
About Natural Gas Services Group
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.
