Short Interest in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Drops By 21.9%

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 55,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Natural Gas Services Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. 13,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,558. The company has a market capitalization of $152.56 million, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $12.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGS. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 494,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 588,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39,460 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

