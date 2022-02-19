Short Interest in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Grows By 29.8%

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of News stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in News during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of News by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 555,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.45. News has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $26.21.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

