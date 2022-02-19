Short Interest in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Declines By 18.9%

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the January 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 793,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 941,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.67. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,537,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 119,543 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

