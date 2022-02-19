Short Interest in Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Decreases By 17.5%

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,041,600 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 1,261,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 133.5 days.
Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. Northland Power has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $38.61.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%.
About Northland Power
Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.
