Short Interest in Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Decreases By 17.5%

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,041,600 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 1,261,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 133.5 days.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. Northland Power has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $38.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NPIFF. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

