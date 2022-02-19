Short Interest in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Declines By 15.9%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,500 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 344,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Safe-T Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Safe-T Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 122,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,152. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. Safe-T Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 50.91% and a negative net margin of 174.48%. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe-T Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Safe-T Group worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Safe-T Group

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

