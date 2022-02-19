Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Declines By 21.7%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,254,500 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 13,099,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25,636.3 days.

SAPMF stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Saipem has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

