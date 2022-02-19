Short Interest in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Decreases By 16.8%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,490,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 28,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,300,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,195,380. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock worth $2,883,297 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.