Short Interest in Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Increases By 33.3%

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Showa Denko K.K. stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. Showa Denko K.K. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.92.

About Showa Denko K.K.

Showa Denko K.K. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment produces and merchandises olefins, organic chemicals, and synthetic resin products.

