Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Decreases By 15.5%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 576,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 682,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCYMF opened at $2.24 on Friday. Tingyi has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

