Short Interest in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Drops By 17.9%

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:TMPM opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Turmeric Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Get Turmeric Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in Turmeric Acquisition by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $7,365,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 733,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 482,828 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 49,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turmeric Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmeric Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.