Short Interest in Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Expands By 32.4%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the January 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WSTRF opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 million, a P/E ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.72. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2,634.78%.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

