Short Interest in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Decreases By 17.6%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.89.

Shares of ZS opened at $255.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of -117.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.64.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.40, for a total transaction of $692,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,267 shares of company stock worth $18,518,862 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,731,000 after buying an additional 490,831 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,537,000 after purchasing an additional 278,180 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 65.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,794,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 5,657.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,310,000 after purchasing an additional 233,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

