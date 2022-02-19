Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSSAF. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shurgard Self Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shurgard Self Storage stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $62.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

