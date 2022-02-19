Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,866 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 180.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.92.

SBNY stock opened at $335.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a one year low of $205.00 and a one year high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.48.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 14.90%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.