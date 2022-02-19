Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 11,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 15,360 shares.The stock last traded at $21.60 and had previously closed at $22.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLN. Zacks Investment Research raised Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

