Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Down 20.4% in January

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,100 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 409,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 417,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SINT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 594,280 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Sintx Technologies by 218.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sintx Technologies by 108.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 81,478 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sintx Technologies by 302.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20,838 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SINT opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. Sintx Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

