SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.080-$1.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SITC traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,251. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,040,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after buying an additional 502,800 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 26,415 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter worth $242,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.