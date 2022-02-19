Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE:SKX opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SKX shares. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,474,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 402,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

