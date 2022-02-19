SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 75,000 Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,591,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,860,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of CNTQU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30. Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

