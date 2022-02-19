SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $587,000 Investment in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 57,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Shares of VTAQU opened at $10.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Company Profile

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

