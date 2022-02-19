SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 212 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,195,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 43,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $346.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

