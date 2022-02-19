SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 87.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,006 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,135,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 99,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 809,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,805,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND opened at $105.23 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.70.

