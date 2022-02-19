SmileyCoin (SMLY) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $312,448.86 and $14.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000145 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

