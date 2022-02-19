Smoothy (SMTY) Trading Down 15.5% Over Last Week

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $233,142.72 and approximately $560,326.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00044966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.40 or 0.06979776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,183.79 or 1.00012202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00049270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00052241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.