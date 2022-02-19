Snowball Hits Market Cap of $1.53 Million (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $20,595.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00044064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,748.78 or 0.06862815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,016.59 or 0.99908360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00051285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003204 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,495,828 coins and its circulating supply is 5,686,815 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

