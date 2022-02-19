SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Short Interest Up 33.9% in January

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,410,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 71,280,000 shares. Currently, 16.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. 59,295,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,790,242. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Wedbush began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

