Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will report $41.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.30 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $25.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $154.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.30 million to $162.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $185.80 million, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $209.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

SOI stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $384.64 million, a P/E ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler bought 15,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

