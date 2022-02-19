Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

