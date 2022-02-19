Southern (NYSE:SO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Southern (NYSE:SO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,113,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,927. Southern has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,512. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Southern by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

