Sovryn 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $361,160.00 (SOV)

Sovryn (CURRENCY:SOV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $83.77 million and $361,160.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sovryn has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Sovryn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.98 or 0.00009976 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,732.03 or 0.06840563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,957.43 or 1.00047056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00049266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00051117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,024,446 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC

Sovryn Coin Trading

