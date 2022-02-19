SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Trading Up 0.2%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $31.05. Approximately 1,335,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73.
