Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) shot up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.81 and last traded at $45.81. 310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Spectris from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

