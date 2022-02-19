Spyglass Resources (OTCMKTS:SGLRF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spyglass Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLRF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Spyglass Resources shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 54 shares traded.

Spyglass Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGLRF)

Spyglass Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. It conducts its operations in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on September 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

