Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 36,188 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 36,188 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.34% of Texas Roadhouse worth $21,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $110.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

